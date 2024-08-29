Robert Wayne Adams, affectionately known as Robbie or Uncle Bob, passed away on August 5, 2024, in his hometown of Pulaski, Virginia, where he was born on September 3, 1978.

Robbie was a passionate lover of rock and metal music, finding joy in the sounds of bands like Five Finger Death Punch, Nickelback, Theory of a Deadman, and Korn. His infectious laughter and ability to brighten any room made him a cherished presence among family and friends. Robbie often lived by the motto, “It is what it is and screw it,” embracing life with an unmistakable spirit.

He is survived by his beloved son, Austin Adams, and his close-knit family, including his brother Douglas Adams and sister Stacy Adams. Robbie leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter through his nephews, Dylan Gravely and Mikie Adams, and niece Christine Gravely, as well as niece-in-law Cassie Gravely, along with many other loved ones.

Robbie’s proudest accomplishment was his capacity to uplift those around him, always being there when someone needed support. His warmth, humor, and unwavering loyalty will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Per the family there will be no funeral service, however he will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700