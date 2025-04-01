Roger Dale Compton, age 81, of Pulaski, died Sunday, March 30, 2025 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born on May 11, 1943 in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Virginia Johnson Compton and the late Arthur Russell Compton. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, was a member of the Newbern Church of God, and retired from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter: Angela Kay Compton: brother; June Compton,: sisters; Emogene Smith, Louise (Sis) Brown, Jane Pennington & Helen Havens.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patty Byrd Compton of Pulaski: daughters; Pamela Jean (Billy) Hurd of Pulaski, and Brenda Kay Chrisley of Pulaski: a brother; Bobby C. (Cathy) Compton of Halifax, VA: sisters; Ann Hughes of Pulaski, and Betty (Ebb) Clark of Barren Springs: three grandchildren; Nathan (Stacy) Hurd, Chantale White, Jessica (Justin) Shatto: great-grandchildren; Nevaeh, Camden, Sasha, Micah, Nolan, Mila, and Maddox, and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Medi Hospice of Pulaski and to Angie & Jennifer.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Newbern Church of God with Pastor Bucky Cruff and Pastor Perry Slaughter officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at Newbern Church of God on Thursday from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and

Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700