Ronald Kincer King went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 7, 2024, after a battle with cancer. He and wife, Glena, pastored over fifty years after they traveled as an evangelistic team. He headed several building programs, including helping build a lovely new church and several other facilities on the church properties. Most importantly, the King’s desire was to build and encourage the good character and spiritual life of all they could.

King was the father of two sons, Greg and Mark. The latter traveled and ministered in song with the group and in God’s Word. King is preceded in death by his parents William (end of WW I veteran) and Letha King; two sisters Joyce King Deal and Ann King Cook; and several special brothers-and sisters-in-law.

King was a good vocalist; gifted minister and pastor, and outstanding guitarist and mandolinist, having played with uncles since a young teen; later, recording with several artists as well as traveling and ministering in song with his group “The King Singers” for over twenty-five years. They recorded approximately 12 projects.

Thanks to all for your prayers, visits and generous gestures of love.

The visitation is at 10 AM at Grubb Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, September 15, 2024, with the Celebration Service (Minister Mark King in charge) following at 11 AM at the funeral home. Military honors for King will be given at the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Virginia from two to two-thirty PM.

