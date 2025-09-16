Rosanna (Rose) Moore

Rose left the bounds of this earth on September 9th, 2025. Rose celebrated her birth on July 30th, born in 1970, she was 56. Rose was loved by her friends and family and she will be missed greatly. Rose left behind her precious animals, who were her constant companions. Please see Pulaski County Animal Control for adoption details for these beautiful healthy, neutered cats.

Rose was a retired surgeon for small laboratory animals and cared for them with the same compassion that she shared with everyone she encountered. A private celebration of life will be held in her honor.