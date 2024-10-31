March 24, 1952

October 30, 2024

Salvatore Anthony Bartorillo, 72, of Draper, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Carmen and Carmelina Forte Bartorillo; and his wife, Carol Elizabeth Bartorillo.

He is survived by his loving companion, Ida Trail; daughters, Theresa Stoddard (Jason) and Lisa Smith; sons, Tony and Johnny; Ida’s daughters, Bridget Lineberry and Whitney Burton; special grandchildren, Brooke and Zachary Chrisley; and numerous other grandchildren, nieces, relatives and special friends.

Per his request, no services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060.

The family of Sal Bartorillo is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com