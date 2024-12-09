Schedule change for Pulaski County and the PSA

Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Pulaski County Offices will be closed and will reopen on Friday, December 27, 2024, in observance of Christmas. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will be closed on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and will reopen on Friday, December 27, 2024, in observance of Christmas. On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the Bagging Plant Road, Dublin Convenience Center will close at noon (12 p.m.) and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Center will be closed. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, in observance of Christmas and will reopen on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Garbage collection will operate on regular schedule on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. Wednesday’s garbage will be collected on Thursday and Thursday’s garbage collection will be picked up on Friday with Friday’s normal routes.