School board meets Tuesday, Nov.12
The Pulaski County School Board will meet on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. for a capital budget work session with the regular school board meeting to follow at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pulaski County School Board Office. There will be a closed session prior to the meeting at 4:30 p.m.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Pulaski County Public Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@pulaskicountyschoolboard3729/streams
The agenda is posted on BoardDocs.
http://www.boarddocs.com/vsba/pcva/Board.nsf/Public
Thank you,
Teresa Porter, Assistant Director of Finance/School Board Clerk
Pulaski County School Board
202 N Washington Avenue