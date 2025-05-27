Seven killed in crashes on state roads over holiday

Over 400 Cited for Hands-Free Violations

RICHMOND – Preliminary data shows seven people were killed in crashes on Virginia roads over the 2025 Memorial Day Holiday weekend (Friday through Monday). The number is a significant drop from 2024 when 13 people died in crashes over the holiday.* However, Virginians should not let their guard down as last year there were 25 fatalities that Virginia State Police investigated in the week after Memorial Day 2024.

The fatal crashes over Memorial Day weekend occurred in the counties of Bedford, Buckingham, Caroline, Fauquier and Spotsylvania, and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. The fatal crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon involved a bicycle and a second vehicle, which fled the scene. The hit-and-run remains under investigation. The crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Saturday involved a motorcycle.

“Our goal remains to see a holiday weekend where there are no fatal crashes,” said Colonel Matthew D. Hanley, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “With graduations and summer travel continuing beyond this past weekend, we are continuing to ask drivers to buckle up, slow down, drive sober, and avoid distractions.”

As part of the nationwide, state-sponsored Operation C.A.R.E (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), Virginia State Police had all available troopers and supervisors on patrol during the 2025 holiday weekend. During the statistical counting period, troopers cited over 3,300 drivers for speeding and over 1,500 drivers for reckless driving. Seventy-one drivers were arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI/DUID). State troopers also cited 405 drivers for violating the “hands-free” phone law.

Virginia is also currently participating in the annual Click It or Ticket seatbelt education and enforcement campaign. Over the holiday, there were 506 seatbelt violations and 122 child restraint citations issued by state police.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.

* 2024 Virginia Crash Facts, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles