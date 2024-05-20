Shamica Diane Banks

banks shamica dianeShamica Diane Banks, age 45 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 7, 1979 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of Larry Dwight Powell & Lena Jo Banks.

 

She is survived by her

 

Mother – Lena Jo Banks – Pulaski

 

Sisters & Brothers – Bridgette Mason – Petersburg, VA, Atesha Banks – Pulaski, Larry Banks – Pulaski, Cabretta Banks – Pulaski, Vance Banks – Radford, Cocelle Banks – Pulaski, Kimberly Martin – Radford

 

Special Friend / Sister – Hope Safewright – Radford

 

Aunt & Uncle – Lavata & Princeton Banks

 

Host of nieces and nephews

 

Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.