Shamica Diane Banks, age 45 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 7, 1979 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of Larry Dwight Powell & Lena Jo Banks.

She is survived by her

Mother – Lena Jo Banks – Pulaski

Sisters & Brothers – Bridgette Mason – Petersburg, VA, Atesha Banks – Pulaski, Larry Banks – Pulaski, Cabretta Banks – Pulaski, Vance Banks – Radford, Cocelle Banks – Pulaski, Kimberly Martin – Radford

Special Friend / Sister – Hope Safewright – Radford

Aunt & Uncle – Lavata & Princeton Banks

Host of nieces and nephews

Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date.

To sign Shamica’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.