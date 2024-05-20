Shamica Diane Banks
Shamica Diane Banks, age 45 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, May 16, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born March 7, 1979 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of Larry Dwight Powell & Lena Jo Banks.
She is survived by her
Mother – Lena Jo Banks – Pulaski
Sisters & Brothers – Bridgette Mason – Petersburg, VA, Atesha Banks – Pulaski, Larry Banks – Pulaski, Cabretta Banks – Pulaski, Vance Banks – Radford, Cocelle Banks – Pulaski, Kimberly Martin – Radford
Special Friend / Sister – Hope Safewright – Radford
Aunt & Uncle – Lavata & Princeton Banks
Host of nieces and nephews
Memorial services will be held and announced at a later date.
Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.