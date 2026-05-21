Start Summer Safely!

RICHMOND – Virginia State Police is reminding all drivers, young and old, to drive safe, smart, and sober as we head into the Memorial Day weekend and summer. Last year, in 2025, there were nine fatalities on Virginia roadways during the four-day statistical counting period for the Memorial Day holiday.*

AAA Mid-Atlantic is forecasting that 1.21 million Virginians will be heading out on trips over Memorial Day. Almost ninety percent of them will be driving, meaning traffic will be heavy, and patience will be needed.

“Virginia State Police will be doing all we can to promote safety and preserve life this holiday weekend,” said Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “But we can’t do it alone. We need Virginians to slow down, to exercise patience, drive safely, and arrive alive. We would rather you arrive late than not at all.”

Beginning Friday, May 22, 2026, VSP will join law enforcement around the country for the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries due to impaired driving, speed, and failing to wear a seat belt. The 2026 Memorial Day statistical counting period begins at 12:01 a.m. on May 22 and continues through midnight Monday, May 25, 2026. All available state police troopers and supervisors will be on patrol through the holiday weekend to help keep traffic moving safely and responsibly.

During the 2025 statistical counting period, troopers cited over 3,300 drivers for speeding and over 1,500 drivers for reckless driving. Seventy-one drivers were arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI/DUID). State troopers also cited 405 drivers for violating the “hands-free” phone law.

Virginia is also currently participating in the annual Click It or Ticket seatbelt education and enforcement campaign. Over the 2025 holiday, there were 506 seatbelt violations and 122 child restraint citations issued by state police.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.

* https://www.treds.virginia.gov/UI/Reports/Public/InteractiveReport.aspx?ReportPath=/Interactive%20Crash%20Reports/Interactive%20Report