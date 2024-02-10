State Police to ‘DISS-RUPT’ dangerous driving

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia State Police Culpeper, Appomattox, Salem and Wytheville Divisions will be conducting Operation DISSrupt on all 325 miles of Interstate 81 in Virginia on Feb. 12, 2024, and Feb. 13, 2024. The traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative focuses on D istracted driving, I mpaired driving, S peed compliance and S eat belt safety. Preliminary data from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, shows 839 persons died in a traffic crash on Virginia roadways. Preliminary stats also show there were 50 fatalities on Virginia roadways in January of this year.

“We are asking Virginians to help state police ‘DISS-rupt’ the dangerous behaviors that put motorists and pedestrians at risk,” said Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations. “Initiatives like ‘DISSrupt’ are about getting Virginians back to the basics about traffic safety: making sure they are driving sober, driving safely, buckled up, and focused on the task ahead.”

Operation DISS-rupt targets the four key causes of fatal and serious injury crashes across Virginia’s interstate system. The operation’s goal is to achieve zero fatal crashes during designated enforcement periods and to reduce the total number of crashes on our interstates for the calendar year by 10%:

Posted speed limits on Virginia interstates never exceed 70 mph. So, neither should your speed. Speed-related crashes claimed 441 lives in 2022 in Virginia. Simply, drive to save lives. Seat Belt Safety: Virginia law requires all front seat occupants of motor vehicles be restrained, and any passenger from birth to 18 years old be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat or seat belt, no matter their seating position.

State police recently ran ‘DISS-rupt’ enforcement actions on Interstates 64 and 95 and are running one over Super Bowl weekend on Interstate 66.