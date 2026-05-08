State Supreme overturns referendum

Virginia Supreme Court overturns Democratic gerrymandering referendum, ruling the process to put it on the ballot was unconstitutional.

The court’s opinion, written by Justice D. Arthur Kelsey notes the court holds that “the legislative process employed to advance this proposal violated Article XII, Section 1 of the Constitution of Virginia. This constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy.”

The court voted 4-3 to overturn the referendum.