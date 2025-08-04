Susan Elizabeth Dunagan Edmonds, age 65 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at the Good Samaritan Hospice House in Roanoke, Virginia. Born May 27, 1960 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Janet Dowdy Weber and the late William “Bill” Dunagan. She was also preceded in death by her husband Everett Lee “Ricky” Edmonds, Jr., father-in-law and mother-in-law Everett Lee Edmonds & Freda Warf Edmonds.

Susan is survived by her

Daughter – Taylor Edmonds – Pulaski

Mother & Stepfather – Janet “Jan” Weber & Jerry Weber – Gilbert, SC

Grandchildren – Ryker Edmonds, Marleigh Davis

Siblings – Dedra Wade – Pulaski, Michael Dunagan – Pulaski

Sisters-in-law – Sandy (Paul) Turpin – Pulaski, Mary Catherine (Tommy) VonGarlem – Myrtle Beach, SC

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Friday, August 8, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Bishop Randall Lawrence officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to service Friday at the Funeral Home. To sign Susan’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.