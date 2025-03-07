Susan Thornton Anderson

Susan Thornton Anderson

Susan Thornton Anderson, age 68 of Radford passed away Friday, March 7, 2025 at her home. Born June 4, 1956 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Charles Clinton Thornton, SR. & Jourleen Sheppard Thornton. She was also preceded in death by her husband Michael Kent Anderson (2024) and brother, Charlie “Chuck” Thornton, Jr. (2025)

 

Susan is survived by her

 

Sister – Ginger (Gene) McGuire – Dublin

 

Sister-in-law – Marge Thornton – Pulaski

 

Nieces – Melanie (Kenny) Minnick and Amy (Dusty) Haney, Emily (Dylan) Duncan

 

Nephews – Joshua H. (Kassie Wryght) Hall and Zach (Jamee) Thornton

 

Great and Great Great nieces and nephews

 

Susan will be laid to rest Wednesday 11:00 am, March 12, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin with her niece, Melanie Minnick officiating.

 

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

 

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

 

 