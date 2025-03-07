Susan Thornton Anderson, age 68 of Radford passed away Friday, March 7, 2025 at her home. Born June 4, 1956 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Charles Clinton Thornton, SR. & Jourleen Sheppard Thornton. She was also preceded in death by her husband Michael Kent Anderson (2024) and brother, Charlie “Chuck” Thornton, Jr. (2025)

Susan is survived by her

Sister – Ginger (Gene) McGuire – Dublin

Sister-in-law – Marge Thornton – Pulaski

Nieces – Melanie (Kenny) Minnick and Amy (Dusty) Haney, Emily (Dylan) Duncan

Nephews – Joshua H. (Kassie Wryght) Hall and Zach (Jamee) Thornton

Great and Great Great nieces and nephews

Susan will be laid to rest Wednesday 11:00 am, March 12, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin with her niece, Melanie Minnick officiating.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.