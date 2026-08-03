The Montgomery Museum of Art & History Celebrates Appalachian Traditions with Heritage Day Festival: 250 Years of Community & Food

The Montgomery Museum of Art & History invites the public to celebrate Heritage Day Festival: 250 Years of Community & Food, a free community festival highlighting the history, culture, and traditions of Montgomery County and the Appalachian region. As part of Virginia’s 250th commemoration, this year’s festival explores how food, music, craftsmanship and shared experiences have connected communities across time.

Through live Appalachian music, historical demonstrations, local artisans and local foods, visitors will experience the traditions that have shaped Southwest Virginia. More than 40 vendors, expanded children’s activities such as carnival games, living history experiences, and opportunities to explore local arts and crafts will transform downtown Christiansburg into a celebration of Appalachian lifeways and community. In addition to live entertainment and demonstrations, visitors can participate in the Heritage Day Pie Competition, celebrating Appalachian foodways and the recipes, ingredients, and traditions that have been shared across generations.

A featured attraction at this year’s festival is the VA250 Mobile Museum Experience. As part of Virginia’s 250th commemoration, this interactive traveling exhibit museum brings stories of the Commonwealth’s history directly to communities across Virginia. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in engaging exhibits and experiences. In addition to the VA250 Mobile Museum, visitors will have the opportunity to explore Montgomery Museum’s VA250 exhibit, connecting the history of Montgomery County and the Appalachian region to Virginia’s broader 250-year history.

Whether enjoying traditional Appalachian music, sampling local flavors, browsing handcrafted artwork, discovering history through interactive exhibits, or participating in family-friendly activities, visitors of all ages will find something to enjoy.

This event is generously sponsored by: Floored LLC; NRV Founders Chapter of BNI; Southern States; MOOG; Burke & Herbert Bank; The Roanoker; Crow’s Nest; Rice Realty; Foresight Design; Pizza Inn; Jackson Financial, LLC; Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech; Kubota Beverage Tractor; Glade Road Growing; Electrical Supply Inc.; First Banks; Blue Ridge Heating & Air; Darin Greear- Long & Foster Realty; Hurt & Proffitt; and Home Depot.