Theron “Neal” Tench, a loving, hardworking and talented gentleman, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the Forsythe Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina at the age of 66. Neal was born on June 15, 1958, to George E. Tench and Dorothy Waller Tench who preceded him in death as well as a son, James Theron Tench.

Neal was full of activities, known for his professionalism and compassion as a Human Resource Manager for most of his professional career for Sonic Drive In and before that at Long John Silvers. Neal’s focus was always on his family.

Neal is leaving his legacy behind to a loving and supportive wife, Lisa Dawn Tench, of Kernersville, North Carolina. A devoted son, Josh Tench and his wife Jennie of Kernersville, North Carolina along with their children: Lena, Gibson, Abel, and Lincoln. A daughter, Brittany James and Ben Utley of Kernersville, North Carolina and children: Graham and Holden.

He is also survived by a brother Mike Tench (Pam) of Pulaski and two sisters, Jenny Shepherd (Jerry) and Ann Lawson (Danie), both from Pulaski. Five nieces and nephews along with two Schnauzers, Spencer and Sampson also are mourning the loss of Theron.

Affectionately known as “Paw Paw”, Niel remained very active in a lot of community activities, He loved watching his son grow up in little league baseball, watching the Hokies play, and Duke Basketball but he adored his six grandchildren more than anything else. He also enjoyed making people laugh. Neal, with his charisma, loved sharing his jokes and was even considered to be quite the comedian. He honestly enjoyed sharing his life with others and people enjoyed having Neal in their lives as well.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2024, beginning at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Gary Rorrer officiating. A committal service will follow at the Larew Family Cemetery in Dublin.

Floral condolences may be sent by visiting www.pulaskiflowers.com