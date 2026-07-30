This Week’s Yard Sales

Yard Sale: Friday and Saturday, July 31 and Aug. 1 at 323 S. Washington Avenue in Pulaski from 8 a.m. to ?? Lots of miscellaneous stuff.

Yard sale: Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5340 McCoy Road, Blacksburg. Pet carriers, glassware, coffee tables, sewing patterns and much more.

Yard Sale: Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday, July 30, 31 and Aug. 1. Lots of stuff. Hogans Place, Pulaaki across from community center on Mt. Olivet Road like going to Gatewood. Coffee table, shelves, retro stools … too much to mention. 8am to 4pm Lots of cool items, furniture, chairs, retro items.

Yard Sale: A little bit of everything. Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 6799 Morgan Farm Road, Fairlawn.

Thornspring UMC is having a Huge Yard Sale, Friday, August 7th and Saturday, August 8th, 8am to 2pm, Rain or Shine. Many children’s items. Saturday, August 8th is Hot Dogs & Bake Sale.

Please join us.

Yard Sale: Little Creek Highway, July 31 and Aug. 1 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Take I-77 north to Exit 47, right (east) on Route 619 Little Creek Highway. For information call Debbie Davis at 276-228-5922.

CRAFT/VENDOR/YARD SALE

ROCKFORD COMMUNITY CHURCH

6867 VISCOE ROAD

FAIRLAWN, VA 24141

SEPTEMBER 19, 2026

HOURS: 9:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M.

POINT OF CONTACT: MARY BRITT

Phone: 540-616-6684

E-Mail: Smile4u1224@gmail.com

UNDER SHELTER – TABLE PROVIDED $30

WITH ELECTRICITY $35

(Limited number of tables)

OUTSIDE (MUST PROVIDE OWN TABLES/TENTS/CHAIRS) $25

Must request registration form and mail back with fee payment. Fees are nonrefundable.

Hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and drinks available for donations.

Baked goods for sale.

NOTICE

Looking for HO Model Train enthusiasts in the area of Pulaski, Dublin, Draper, and Fort Chiswell areas. Call 276-620-0591 9am to 8pm

NOTICE

ABANDONED

WATERCRAFT

Notice is hereby given that the following watercraft has been abandoned for more than 60 DAYS on the property of: Izzak Walton League Campground, 6215 Izaak Walton League Rd, Hiwassee, VA 24347 276-233-3565.

Loweline, 14’0”, 1983, Aluminum, Hull ID No: LWN8170CM83H

Application for Watercraft Registration/Title will be made in accordance with Section 29.1-733.25 of the Code of Virginia if this watercraft is not claimed and removed witin 30 days of the first publication of this notice. Please Contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources with questions.

TRAILER FOR SALE

Trailer and lot for sale. 4848 Clark Ferry Road, Draper, Va. $45,000. Call 910-389-9848.

TRAILER FOR SALE

Trailer and lot for sale. 4848 Clark Ferry Road, Draper, Va. $45,000. Call 910-389-9848.

Estate Sale

Large Estate Sale

Saturday August 1st 9am-1pm

1435 English Forest Drive, Pulaski

Furniture, Dining room sets, China Hutch, Curio Cabinets

Grandfather Clock, Side tables, Glass coffee table, Christmas items,

Collectibles & Antiques, Vintage glassware, Boyd’s bears, porcelain dolls.

Household and Kitchen: small appliances, cookware, dishes, glasses,

curtains, quilts & comforters.

CASH ONLY

All Sales Final

Contact Mary Stuart for any questions

540-250-2456

FOR SALE:

MISCELLANEOUS

For Sale: Donut spare tire, four-lug hole, Ford, T12580R15, $30. Five curved bits for horses and one snaffle bit, 5 inches wide. $5 each. Water service pipe, black, 1 inch inside diameter, tested 150 lb. psi, two pieces, 30 and 40 feet, $40 for both. Swimming pool – 10 foot diameter circle, 30 inches tall, great condition in box, $50. Call 540-307-5388.

For Sale: Electric wheelchair, new, 16-inch wide seat. Lists for $450-$500. Will sale for $250. Call 540-250-2934 or 540-674-4548.

For Sale: Canning jars, round kitchen table ($25), plastic storage drawers, mini wire pet cages. Call 540-230-5386.

For Sale: Sliding glass door frame for screen, $10. Crate of Corning glass – sheets of glass. Make offer. Call 540-639-6194. In Parrot.

For sale, Craftsman 13 inch planner, Craftsman belt sander, Craftsman jointer, Delta Ban Saw, Porter Cable floor standing drill press. Call 276-620-0591 9am to 8pm