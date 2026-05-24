Three ACC Baseball Teams to Host 2026 NCAA Regionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) — Following the conclusion of Sunday’s conference championship slate, the NCAA announced that three Atlantic Coast Conference members will play host to 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Regional sites, beginning Friday, May 29.

The 16 total regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (46-12)

Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (48-9)

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (40-13)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (45-11-1)

College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (39-14)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (40-16)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (39-19)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (43-15)

Lawrence, Kansas – Kansas (42-16)

Lincoln, Nebraska – Nebraska (42-15)

Los Angeles, California – UCLA (51-6)

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (39-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State (40-17)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-17)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (37-19)

By being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions have also been selected for the 64-team championship field.

Each regional field features four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, May 29, to Monday, June 1 (if necessary).

Georgia Tech, the 2026 ACC Baseball champions, will host a regional for the first time since 2019 and 13th time in program history. On Sunday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets became the first team to win both the ACC regular-season and championship titles in the same year since 2013. This season, Georgia Tech has won 30 games at home and 48 games overall.

North Carolina will host a regional for the 15th time in program history. The Tar Heels will look to advance to the Men’s College World Series for the second time in three years, with the path beginning at Boshamer Stadium. Throughout 2026, the Tar Heels have posted a 28-6-1 record at home.

Florida State is hosting a baseball regional at Dick Howser Stadium for the 38th time in tournament history, the most of any school. The Seminoles boast a 38-17 mark this season, including a 27-4 record at home.

The full 64-team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), on Monday, May 25. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.