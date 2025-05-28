Trump Signs Griffith Resolution to Strike Down Biden Job-Killing Regulation

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 – U.S. President Donald J. Trump recently signed into law H.J. Res. 61, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to “National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants: Rubber Tire Manufacturing.”

This Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution overturns the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Rubber Tire Manufacturing National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) rule. Finalized November 29, 2024, at the conclusion of the Biden Administration, EPA could not even quantify whether public health would be protected and unreasonably requires rubber tire manufacturers to install regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs), which will cost American manufacturers millions and potentially lead to layoffs.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), who was the chief House sponsor of the CRA resolution, released the following statement:

“I am pleased President Trump signed my Congressional Review Act resolution into law!

“Americans are now officially protected from a last-minute Biden-Harris rule that would have needlessly harmed the tire manufacturing industry and raised prices for American consumers.”

BACKGROUND

Rep. Griffith introduced H.J. Res. 61 in the last week of February. Rep. Griffith introduced the CRA alongside U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Roger Wicker.

On March 5, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.J. Res. 61. Rep. Griffith spoke on the House floor defending the CRA.

Following House passage, Rep. Griffith celebrated House passage with several House GOP leaders.

On May 6, the U.S. Senate passed the measure.

On March 12, the Trump EPA announced reconsideration of air rules regulating American energy, manufacturing and chemical sectors.

The Biden EPA rule would negatively impact the Goodyear facility in Danville, Virginia.

Rep. Griffith recently defended several CRAs on the House floor seeking to overturn Biden EPA measures that facilitated unfair electric vehicle mandates and imposed stricter car emissions standards on the American people.