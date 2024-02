Update: US-11N at 3.9 miles north of Junction Virginia 177-Radford. Incident: multi-vehicle crash. The North left shoulder, through lanes, and right shoulder are closed. The South left shoulder, through lanes, and right shoulder are closed. All traffic is being detour off of US-11 onto Rt. 604, Plum Creek Rd, then back onto US-11. Last updated: Mon 02/12/2024 4:23 PM EST

