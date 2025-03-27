During the early morning of March 24, 2025, our dearly loved Victor Wade Burns Sr. passed peacefully from us to his eternal home in heaven. He was 50 years old and proud to be known as Dad, Papaw, Brother, Father-in-law, and my handsome husband. He also held dear to his heart his job at LSW one Stop working for his close buddy, Lance Waddell, as a mechanic (Wade would correct me to say “automotive technician” -haha). Anyone who truly knew Wade knew what a huge, tender heart he had but that he would also kill for those he loved. He would work extra hard and do without to give to his family first and do everything in his power to make us happy. Wade loved his church family and most importantly loved his Lord Jesus Christ. Wade had grown into a wonderful Christian man that we all loved so very much. He loved going out on our pontoon boat, going fishing, mowing the yard, all time he spent with family and close friends, and he loved taking me to Cholula to eat Mexican 😊. I don’t know how many times people made the comment that they could tell how much he loved me by the way he looked at me. I will forever cherish the love you gave me Honey. Until we can hold you again in our arms in heaven, we will hold you in our hearts here on earth. I will love you forever, Your wife, Jennifer S. Burns.

He was preceded in death by Mother – Catherine Phyllis Taylor, Father – Robert Irvin Burns, Brother – Robert Irvin Burns Jr. He is survived by his wife: Jennifer S. Burns: step-mother; Patty Joe Clow and step-father Robert Taylor; brothers and sister; William “Billy” Walton Burns, Michael Joseph Burns, and Crystal Marie Burns. Children and significant others: Victor Wade Burns Jr and Jamie Burns, Michael Burns and Elizabeth King, Hailey Shaelynn Burns, Christian Ray Anderson, Jazmin Pearl Pomeroy and Donivan Austin, Brooklyn Elizabeth Burns, Miranda Dawn Wheeler and Dakota Blake Wheeler, grandchildren: Damien Wade Burns, Aurora Lynn Burns, Kaiden Anthony Fiasconaro, Addilyn Halsey, Rylan Kenneth Joseph Burns, DeLuca Kyran Burns, Maddox Liam Burns, Aavin Burns, Camberlyn Dunford, Paisley Grace Wheeler, Jazmine and Donivan’s baby girl Burns scheduled to make her arrival in September 2025.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Don Scott and Pastor Carson Linkous officiating. Pallbearers will be Son-in-law, Dakota B. Wheeler, Son, Michael Burns, Son, Wade Burns, Jr., brother, Michael Burns, Friend/boss, Lance Waddell, and buddy, Dakota L. Mitchell. Interment will follow in the Trail Cemetery in Hiwassee. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

There will be a potluck dinner for all that would like to come at the Hiwassee Fire Department immediately following the graveside service.

