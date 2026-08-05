Virginia DMV to Launch Agency’s First Cannabis-Impaired Driving Prevention Campaign

Relaxxxxx, Don’t Drive High

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched its first-ever cannabis-impaired driving campaign, encouraging Virginians to make the safe choice: if you get high to relax, then relaxxxxx. Don’t drive high. Through a lighthearted and relatable message, the campaign reminds drivers that cannabis impairment can affect their ability to drive safely and that the best place to unwind is at home, not behind the wheel.

DMV’s message is clear: driving is stressful and requires your full attention. Being high makes it harder to react, stay in your lane and handle the unexpected. So, if you use cannabis to unwind, do yourself–and everyone else on the road–a favor: stay put … and relaxxxxx.

In developing this concept, research concluded that most people who use cannabis do so to relax. To test that, DMV’s Highway Safety Office and its creative partner Two Tango Collaborative conducted a creative review focus group for the “Relaxxxxx” concept to ensure it resonated with the target audience before beginning production.

There are many misconceptions about cannabis use and driving. Many believe the drug makes them better drivers; however, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), cannabis impairs motor skills, lane tracking and cognitive functions, which are required to operate a vehicle safely.

In 2025, Virginia recorded a total of 233 drugged driver fatalities, with 117 of those drugged driver deaths specifically attributed to cannabis, including poly-cannabinoid use.

“Impaired driving is illegal and dangerous, no matter the substance,” said DMV Commissioner Saundra M. Jack, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We want everyone to travel safely. If you use cannabis, please don’t drive.”

DMV urges everyone to take these simple but effective measures to avoid driving under the influence of substances:

If you have consumed any impairing substance, do not drive. Call a rideshare service or a sober friend.

Plan a sober ride ahead of time to ensure a safe trip home.

If you know someone who is impaired, stop them from getting behind the wheel.

Your best defense against impaired drivers is always wearing a seat belt.

Developed by Two Tango Collaborative, produced by Dreamboat Pictures, and directed by The Norman Brothers, with audio mixed by Overcoast, “Relaxxxxx” will run statewide from August 10 to September 7, 2026. This campaign will be featured across various platforms, including TV, social and digital media, billboards and radio. In addition to a media campaign, DMV will launch a new plane activation at concert venues throughout the state. A plane will fly over these venues, displaying a banner that reminds Virginians to never drive high.

For more information about drug-impaired driving, visit DMV’s drugged driving prevention page.