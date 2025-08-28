Virginia Ellen Thomas Fizer, 78, of Pulaski passed away August 17, 2025 in the presence of her family after a short and very-brave battle with Cancer.

“Ginny” was born and raised in Roanoke, the youngest of three sisters. She was the proud daughter of entrepreneur and grocer, Russel Edward “John” Thomas and Charlotte Elizabeth Andrews Thomas. Ginny spoke of an idyllic childhood, with loving parents, sisters, and a large extended family. She loved to tag along on the golf course with her “daddy”, or accompany him on grocery deliveries – riding on a flipped-over milk crate in his delivery truck in the days before seat belts.

Ginny attended Sweetbriar College briefly before returning home and graduating from Roanoke College. Shortly thereafter she began her teaching career in Roanoke and met the love of her life, Richard Graham “Dick” Fizer Jr. through a mutual friend while Dick was on leave from the Navy.

Dick and Ginny settled in Dick’s hometown and lived together in the same Pulaski house for 53 years before his death in July 2024. There was little that could have lured Ginny away from her Southwest VA home, but the opportunity to live with her granddaughter Margaret made her August 2024 move to North Carolina an easy decision.

Ginny identified first as a mother, but “educator” would have been a close second. She was a linguist with impeccable handwriting and grammar. She was a hyphenation enthusiast. She would have told you that she was a French teacher, but she also taught Spanish, English and even a little math over the years.

Some of Ginny’s greatest teaching accomplishments were teaching English to foreign students who moved to Pulaski from afar. She found a way to teach English even when there was no shared language with which to communicate. These remained some of her most-appreciative students, long after they had moved on.

Numerous students continued to keep in touch with “Mrs. Fizer” even though she retired from full-time teaching in 2010. She cherished those lunches, phone calls and visits, and her home was adorned with the art and gifts of appreciation that students had given her over the years.

She loved people. Her family came first, but she loved her friends, students, and approachable strangers. She loved to talk and genuinely cared what was going on in other people’s lives. She was notoriously hard to get off the phone or away from if you ran into her in the grocery store.

If you asked Ginny what she did for fun, she probably would have told you she liked to visit her son or granddaughter. But in her young-adult years she was an athlete. She enjoyed golf and an avid tennis player – even recently joking, “I knew I was decent because John Freeman (PCHS tennis coach) asked me to be his doubles partner.” She could also hold her own as a pitcher, goalkeeper, or point guard when needed by her son in his elementary years.

She also enjoyed creating useful crafts for the home – quilting, knitting, basketmaking, and cooking. Her signature “peanut-butter balls” will be missed by many at Christmastime.

Ginny rarely spoke a harsh word – and when she did it was likely about someone that had been cruel to another person or animal. She couldn’t wrap her head around how anyone would lie, cheat or steal. She was never wantful or envious. The only thing she desired was more time with family and friends. It was said after her death that “she was all the best things” – and she was. Kind, sweet, caring, intelligent, engaged – she wanted to make sure everyone was comfortable and having a good time.

When Ginny was first told she likely had cancer, she said she was ready to “face the music and dance!”. Her family is extremely proud of how she faced her challenge, remaining positive and optimistic in the toughest of times. “She is a tough lady” was said many times by the professionals providing her care.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Graham “Dick” Fizer Jr., and her sisters Carolyn Thomas Perry and Charlotte Thomas Churchill. She is survived by her son Graham, daughter-in-law Maria, granddaughter Margaret, and “bestie” Caroline Van Sise, who she loved like a sister.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 6, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service in the Seagle Chapel at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or Feeding Southwest Virginia.

