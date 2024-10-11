Wayne Gordon VanValkenburg, age 83 of Dublin, died Friday, October 4, 2024. He was born on December 30, 1940, and was the son of the late Eloise Alice Croft and the late Floyd Vincent VanValkenburg. He was retired as a supervisor in the oil refinery business.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edythe McClelland VanValkenburg: son; Mark VanValkenburg, and Cory Stephens: brother; Roger VanValkenburg, Vincent VanValkenburg, sister; Grace Johnson.

He is survived by sons: Gary Wayne (Patricia) VanValkenburg of Penns Grove, NJ, Robert (Mari) Stephens of Tucson, AZ, and William Daniel (Barb) Stephens of Swedsboro, NJ: daughter; Deborah Lynn (Michael) Ballard of Dublin, Linda Stephens of Woodbury, NJ: He is also survived by many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Per request of Mr. VanValkenburg, he was cremated and there will be a private memorial service held in New Jersey at a future date.

