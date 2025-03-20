White, Hokies run past North Carolina A&T in WBIT, 61-45

Tech advances to second round of WBIT

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG — Behind Lani White‘s team-high 18 points and career-high seven rebounds, No. 1-seeded Virginia Tech women’s basketball ran past North Carolina A&T, 61-45, in the first round of the WBIT on Thursday at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum.

With the win, the Hokies advance to the second round of the WBIT and will play host to the winner of the Texas Tech/Wyoming contest. The second-round game will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in Blacksburg.