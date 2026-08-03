William Michael Martin, age 51, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away on July 31, 2026, in his home. He was born on November 29, 1974, and lived a life marked by hard work, devotion to family, and a genuine appreciation for the simple joys that made each day meaningful.

William was born in Virginia and was the beloved son of Elizabeth Ratcliff Martin of Narrows and the late Oakley Martin Sr. He was also the cherished grandson of Jennings and Eloise Ratcliff, and Jess and Mae Martin, whose love and influence were a lasting part of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, Oakley Martin Sr., whom he remembered with love and respect throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife, Kristina Martin, who shared in his life with love and companionship. He also leaves behind his sons, Landon Jennings and Seth Martin, who were among his greatest sources of pride and joy. William is also survived by his brothers, Oakley Martin Jr. and Christopher Haven Martin Sr., who shared many memories with him over the years. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Christopher “CJ” Martin JR, Noah Martin, and Michaela Martin, as well as his great niece, Rose Martin, all of whom held a special place in his heart.

William worked as a machinist at Inmotion, where he was known for his strong work ethic, steady hands, and dependable nature. He took pride in doing his work well and approached his responsibilities with dedication and care.

Outside of work, William found enjoyment in the things that brought him peace and fulfillment. He had a lifelong interest in building model kits and Transformers, and he enjoyed spending time playing video games. He also liked working on vehicles, a pastime that reflected both his practical nature and his enjoyment of hands-on projects. Hunting and fishing were among the outdoor activities he appreciated, and he treasured the quiet moments and lasting memories they provided. Above all, William valued family time, and he found his greatest happiness in being surrounded by the people he loved.