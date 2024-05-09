Woman charged for attempted capital murder

Virginia State Police has charged a Wytheville woman with attempted capital murder, destruction of property, and felony hit and run, following a traffic stop this morning (May 9, 2024).

At approximately 10:26 a.m., Virginia State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2016 Honda Accord in the 14-hundred block of East Main Street.

The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to exit, and backed into the trooper’s vehicle, disabling it. The trooper was struck during this incident but did not suffer any injuries.

The Accord then left the scene and was later stopped by Wytheville Police officers following a pursuit, where the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, Kate L. Villoch, of Wytheville, Va., faces attempted capital murder, destruction of property, and felony hit and run charges, as well as additional charges from Wytheville Police.