Wythe County campgrounds working together after flood

River Junction is excited to announce that the Paddlers Creekside Campground, which is located just next door along Reed Creek in Wythe County, will be taking over all your rental and activity needs including tubing, kayaking and canoeing for the 2025 season.

Both campgrounds were impacted heavily by Hurricane Helena, and making this transition is a great opportunity for not only River Junction but the Paddlers Creekside Campground as well. The Paddler will now be able to provide more amenities for their campground, which offers primitive camping.

“I can see the excitement and passion from Paddlers in this decision to have the option to become outfitters on the great New River,” said River Junction owner Anthony Barnes. “They plan to offer the same customer service which provides you and your group the experience of enjoying the New River.”

Barnes added that River Junction would like to thank all the customers, groups and the crazy river rats for their support and loyalty with providing outfitting activities these past eight years.

“We have made friends and memories that will last for a lifetime,” said Barnes.

River Junction will still be open for camping, launching, porting services and parking as in the past. Campers will still be able to bring their own equipment when staying at River Junction.

“Don’t hesitate to call or text with any questions you may have and again thanks for the opportunity to serve you with this service the last eight years and we will see you around the bend,” said Barnes.

Please contact Paddlers Creekside Campground to schedule or inquire about rentals for the 2025 season at 276-389-8246 or paddlerscamping@yahoo.com