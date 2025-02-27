2025 ACC Football Kickoff Set for July 22-24 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff event will once again be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, the home of the ACC, on July 22-24, at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown.

The event will feature all 17 football teams with ACC Network providing coverage throughout all three days, including live interviews with head coaches and student-athletes, press conferences and more.

Additional information on credentials, media schedules, student-athletes attending, and other logistics will be announced in the future.

2025 ACC Football Kickoff

Tuesday, July 22

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.

California

Miami

SMU

Stanford

Virginia

Wednesday, July 23

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Pitt

Syracuse

Wake Forest

Thursday, July 24

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

North Carolina

NC State

Virginia Tech

ACC Football in 2025