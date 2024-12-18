Alice Marie Price Burgess Sutphin, 74, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Heritage Hall – Blacksburg.

She was born on October 15th, 1950, to the late Harvey Black Price and Pansy Rebecca Smith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers: Pete Price and David Price.

She is survived by her daughter: Donna B. Mooney; Grandsons: Tony L. Mooney, Jacob M. Mooney; Grandchildren: Tony L. Mooney Jr., Emma Mooney, Faith Mooney; Sisters: Melita Rader, Fleta Hise; Brother: Stanley Price.

Ms. Sutphin was loved very much by her family and will be missed.

There will be no services at this time.

