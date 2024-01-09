Amanda Elizabeth Hale Witherspoon, “Beth”, of Pulaski passed away January 8, 2024 surrounded by those that loved her, including the excellent staff, at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin, at the age of 50. Beth was a graduate of Christiansburg High School, class of 1990, having graduated early, and went on to pursue serving in the health care field, having a strong desire to care for nearly everyone she met. She was born on January 21, 1973 in Radford, and was the daughter of the late Beulah Mae Richmond Hale and the late Leonard Franklin Hale.

In November of 1992, she officially became a loving mother, and her three children were the light and strength of her life. She was the first to say that she wasn’t perfect, but made up for imperfections both perceived and real, every chance she had. Over her life she cared for not only her family, friends, and patients, but even strangers, always being an example of kindness in the face of severe health problems, and personal setbacks. Her kindness and love were the best things about her, followed by her quick wit, sense of humor, and intelligence. She passed those things to her three children, along with her love and talent for music, for which she never gave herself enough credit, as her own piano compositions were an indescribable experience to behold. Her life and loss are too big for words, and her children, family, and friends, and all who were blessed to know her, will miss her deeply, but will continue to carry and honor her legacy, wherever they go.

She is survived by: a son; Josh W. Witherspoon of Dublin: daughters; Jacki Witherspoon of Roanoke, and Hayleigh Witherspoon of Pulaski: four brothers; Donnie Franklin Hale of Pulaski, David (Nancy) Hale of Pulaski, Barry (Vicki) Hale of Pulaski, and Ben Hale of Christiansburg.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral home. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

We would like to thank the staff at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center, who treated us all, just like family, and for making our mom’s last days a peaceful experience, all considered. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700