Audrey Yvonne Reaves Webb, age 86 of Pulaski (Shiloh Community) passed away Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the Radford Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born April 30, 1938 in Cripple Creek, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ernest & Maggie Jenning Reaves. She was also preceded in death by her husband Carl Bruce Webb, great grandsons Hunter and Cameron Webb and many brothers and sisters.

Audrey is survived by her

Children – Gary Preston Webb (Elaine) of Grahams Forge, VA, Kathy Ellen Webb of Allisonia, VA, Cynthia Webb Mannon of Dublin, VA, Henry Carl Webb (Rebecca) – Shiloh Community

Grandchildren – Jamie Graham, Tonya Sark, Preston Webb, Amanda Mannon, Brandon Dobbins, Katelyn Morrison, Hannah Morrison, Sarah Webb, Samantha Mathews

Great Grandchildren – Tanner Sark, Brady Sark, Isaac Webb, Ivory Morrison, Deklyn Harriman, Maggie Metz, Drew Coleman, Emmalyn Murphy, Mason Mannon Gracie Metz, Lacie Lytton, Isabella Mathews, Grayson Mathews, Reuben Matthews and Vera Shelton.

Great Great Grandchild – Baylor Houston Sark

Brother – Ralph Reaves – Pulaski

Visitation will be 1:00 PM – Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski with the funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM with Robert Webb officiating. Interment will follow at the Webb Family Cemetery, Allisonia.

