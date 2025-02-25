Body of man found Saturday in Montgomery County identified

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division continues to actively investigate the body found on Saturday in the Chrisman Mill area of Montgomery County.

The medical examiners office has confirmed the identity as that of 33-year old Damien Sawyers, who had been previously reported missing.

As investigators continue to follow up on leads this remains an active investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. However, there is no immediate threat to the community.