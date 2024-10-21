Buford Carlton Looney, 82, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024, at Commonwealth Senior Living, in Hillsville, Virginia. He was born March 9, 1942 to the late Erby Robert Looney and Ruby Celeste Kidd Looney.

He is survived by his daughters; Wendy Edwards (Jeff), Shelly Hall (Bill); Brother: Howard Looney (Ruth); Grandson: Isac O’dell; Niece: Janella Looney.

Buford was a veteran of the United States Army. He also worked at Volvo for 28 years and made many friends in the community throughout his career.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia.

