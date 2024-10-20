Campbell Reese Riggins passed away on Friday October 18, 2024 in the arms of her Mommy and Daddy.

Born on September 27, 2024 against all odds our tiny and mighty fighter fought to stay here with her loving family for 21 days. Campbell Reese leaves behind to cherish her memory and to love her forever her Dad and Mom Josh and Tiffany Riggins and the proudest big brother Antonio Hendricks. In her short life Campbell made a lasting impact on all who loved her and knew her. Her feisty and fighting personality shown through from the moment she was born and lasted until her final moments here on earth. In the short time we had with our miracle girl she was showered with love from the day she was born until her final moments.

Campbell was preceded in death by her great grandmothers Bobbie Campbell Hawks, Joyce Ward, great aunts and uncle Opal & Allen Powers, Bea Ogle and great grandfather Kelby Gray, Sr.

Campbell is survived by her

Parents – Joshua Burton Riggins & Tiffany Hawks Riggins – Pulaski

Brother – Antonio Hendricks – Pulaski

Grandparents – Nicole & Tim Ward – Pulaski, Kelby & Sharon Gray – Pulaski

Great Grandparents – Louise Kennon – New River, Brenda Gray – Pulaski, J.B. & Wanda Riggins – Pulaski, and Daniel Herman Hawks-Draper

Aunts & Uncles – Haley Riggins, Marissa (James) Johnson, Dakota Ward, Reed Ward, Matthew (Savannah) Gray, Justin Doss

Special Auntie’s – Heather Freeman, Kait Cifka, Jordan Crockett

Numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday evening October 23, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Funeral services will start after visiting at 7:00 PM with Pastor Lonnie Frazier officiating.

A private family burial will be held at the Draper Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

To sign Baby Campbell’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Our family would like to thank the amazing NICU staff at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital especially Pod A for taking such amazing care of our sweet girl, from her first moments to her last she was loved and cared for by the most amazing nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists. We will never be able to repay you for all the love and compassion you shared during her final hours. While her time with us with was short there was no shortage of love for our sweet girl.

