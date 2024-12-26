Carrie Elizabeth Tabor, Age 89, of Pulaski Virginia died on Sunday, December 22, 2024, in the Lewis Gale Hospital of Pulaski with her son holding her hand. Carrie was born on September 9, 1935, to Alfred and Courtney Cook who preceded her in death as well as her beloved grandson, Timothy Scott Tabor. She is also preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, Ralph Donald Tabor.

Carrie worked for Roses for thirty-five years following a career at the Five and Dime Store, which was also located in Pulaski. She enjoyed going and hosting yard sales, spending time with her grandchildren and cooking the best breakfast for her family. There was nothing better than waking up to the smell of sausage as she fried it to go with scrambled eggs and gravy.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, David Ronald Tabor of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Granddaughter, Holly Eanes and great grandchildren, Justin Eanes, Brittany Eanes and Victoria Camper. Carrie also had a great great grandchild named Zoey.

Also surviving are two sisters, Madeline White, and Geraldine Whittaker.

A graveside service will be held in the Newbern Cemetery on Friday, December 27, 2024, at one o’clock in the afternoon with Pastor Frank Peters officiating.

The family is in the care of Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com