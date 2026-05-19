DWR reports 2025-26 Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance results

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports the results of chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance from the Department’s four CWD Disease Management Areas (DMAs) as well as results from across the Commonwealth. In total, more than 7,800 deer were tested resulting in 126 positive CWD detections. For the 2025 – 2026 hunting season, DMA1 included Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren counties. Of 562 white-tailed deer within DMA1 that were sampled for CWD since July 2025, 83 were confirmed to be infected with CWD. There were 60 CWD-positive deer confirmed from Frederick County, 10 from Clarke County, nine from Shenandoah County, and four from Warren County. is currently comprised of Arlington, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Madison, Orange, Page, Prince William, Rappahannock, and Rockingham counties. A total of 2,883 white-tailed deer from DMA2 were sampled for CWD over the past year, with 32 confirmed to be infected with CWD. There were 11 CWD-positive deer confirmed in Loudoun County, seven in Fauquier County, four each in Madison and Rappahannock counties, three in Culpeper County, two in Fairfax County, and a single CWD-positive deer was confirmed in Page County. The detection in Page County is the first in the county and was found due to a report of an adult female deer exhibiting symptoms consistent with late-stage illness with CWD. For the 2025 – 2026 deer hunting season, DMA3 encompassed Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, Roanoke, and Wythe counties. DWR sampled 2,158 deer for CWD throughout the year in DMA3, yielding 11 positive detections including seven in Floyd County, two in Montgomery County, and one each in Pulaski and Roanoke counties. currently encompasses Bland, Smyth, and Tazewell counties. DWR tested 231 deer for CWD throughout the year in these counties. There were no new CWD detections. At this time, no changes to any DMA boundaries are expected for the 2026 – 2027 deer hunting season.

Statewide Surveillance outside of DMAs

Throughout the remainder of the Commonwealth, 2,001 deer were tested for CWD. No additional positive detections were able to be confirmed as a result of these efforts.