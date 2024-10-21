Earnest Leroy Early, 83, of Pulaski passed away peacefully at home on October 17th. Leroy is survived by his wife Minnie French Early, daughter Lea Kate and granddaughter Nicole with her husband David Cullop, great grand children Peyton and Brycen, along with a special K-9 companion, Spot.

Preceding Leroy in death are his parents, Houston & Minnie gay Early, sisters Gennett Thompson, Eva Bryson, and Chris Coggsdale. Brother, Chuck Early and sister, Joann Williams.

He is also survived by siblings, Carl Early Jr., Johnny Early, Tom Early, Terry Early, Linda Early, Frances early, Marie Little.

Leroy was an avid hunter and loved the mountains, He accepted the Lord at New Hope Baptist in Pulaski. For many years, Leroy was the Director of Public Works for the Town of Pulaski until retiring from his own business, E.F. Plumbing Inc.

Funeral Services will be private. Flowers will be appreciated; however the family encourages donations to Trinity Baptist of Pulaski in Leroy’s memory.

The family is thankful for Medi Home Health and Hospice for their continued support during this time, along with Zeb Shrader, RN.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel are taking care of the arrangements.

Floral condolences may be sent by visiting www.pulaskiflowers.com