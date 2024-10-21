Elsie Lorraine Olinger Austin, 68 of Pulaski passed away on Friday, October 4, 2024 in the lewis gale Hospital in Salem, Virginia. Elsie was born on February 4, 1956 to Edward Holmes Olinger and Olivine Katherine Ratliffe Olinger Altizer who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband of twenty-three years, Johnny Austin and a brother, Edward dean Olinger.

She is survived by her sons: Lisco Russell Olinger III (Charles) and his wife, Ida along with their children, Antwar Solomon Russell and Lora Jane Russell. Desmond Trey Austin and his sons, Levi, Taevon and Malik. Ian Demondre Austin.

She is also survived by her siblings, Charles Olinger, Robert Olinger, George Davis (Belinda), Linda Olinger, Reba Palmer, Brenda Lamb (Curt) and Danielle Goad. A host of nieces and nephews will also be mourning in her loss.

Elsie will be cremated, and all services will be private.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue is overseeing all arrangements. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.stevensfuneralhomepulaski.com