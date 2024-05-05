Ethel Mae Gallimore, age 92 of Radford passed away early Saturday morning May 4, 2024 at her home. Born May 16, 1931 in Dublin, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Monroe Robertson & Annie Harris Robertson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Gallimore, Sr., sisters Arlena, Ida Belle and Ruth.

Ethel is survived by her

Children –

Walter (Sheilia) Gallimore – Radford

Arthur (Toby) Gallimore, Jr. – Fairlawn

Mary (Clayton) Gearheart – Fairlawn

Anna Hurd – Hillsville

Bobby (Tammy) Gallimore – Christiansburg

Michael (Angie) Gallimore – Hillsville

Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM – Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Highland Memory Gardens – Mausoleum, Dublin.

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care.

To sign Ethel’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.