Fort Chiswell girls advance to VHSL State Playoffs

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team punched its ticket to the VHSL State Playoffs for the third straight season by defeating the Narrows Green Wave 53-45 in the Region C 1A Semi-Final Match-up Thursday Night at Northside High School.

FC had trouble settling in on defense for most of the game as Narrows’ Carson Reed was about to get to the basket and distribute the basketball for some easy buckets but the Fort pulled away in the second half as they led by double digits for a stretch on the back of Blair Jackson as she poured in a game high 29 points on six threes and some tough and ones.

WSLS called Blair, Action Jackson, as she put on a show as she usually does this time of the year. Saddie Robinson and Lily Goforth gave some aid to Jackson as they each had six points on the night. FC is slated to battle rival George Wythe in the Region C Title Game on Saturday at Northside High School.