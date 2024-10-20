Furl Eugene “Ringeye” Stuart, age 72 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, October 19, 2024 in the Salem Health and Rehab Center.

Born October 8, 1952 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Herman Adair Stuart and Eunice Evelyn Jenkins Stuart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Myron Edwards.

Ringeye is survived by his

Sisters and Brothers

Velda (Mike) Jarrells – Pulaski

Travis (Cindy) Stuart – Pulaski

Pat Ring – Pulaski

Garland Stuart – Pulaski

Many Nieces and Nephews

Memorial services will be held at a later date and the date and time will be announced.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.