Furl Eugene “Ringeye” Stuart
Furl Eugene “Ringeye” Stuart, age 72 of Pulaski passed away Saturday, October 19, 2024 in the Salem Health and Rehab Center.
Born October 8, 1952 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Herman Adair Stuart and Eunice Evelyn Jenkins Stuart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Myron Edwards.
Ringeye is survived by his
Sisters and Brothers
Velda (Mike) Jarrells – Pulaski
Travis (Cindy) Stuart – Pulaski
Pat Ring – Pulaski
Garland Stuart – Pulaski
Many Nieces and Nephews
Memorial services will be held at a later date and the date and time will be announced.
Jack Taylor
October 20, 2024 @ 5:35 pm
one of the best people I’ve ever met. nothing but respect.