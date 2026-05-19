Griffith Fights for Emory & Henry ROTC, Announces Program Extension

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 – Thanks to Congressional action, the U.S. Army Cadet Command Office has granted Emory & Henry University an extension of its Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program.

Originally, the Command Office decided to terminate the Cross-Town partnership agreement between the Emory & Henry ROTC program and East Tennessee State University (ETSU) ROTC program. The Command Office set a termination date for when the last currently enrolled Emory & Henry cadet commissions in Fiscal Year 2028. The termination of this agreement jeopardized the entire Emory & Henry ROTC program.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) pushed to give a lifeline to the Emory & Henry ROTC program. Together with U.S. Congresswomen Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee and Jen Kiggans of Virginia, the lawmakers expressed their opposition to the Army’s decision to terminate the ROTC program and requested an appeal.

Following renewed discussions, Emory & Henry will continue to operate its ROTC program with ETSU until January 2030. Congressman Griffith issued the following statement:

“I am glad to help secure this decision by the U.S. Army Cadet Command Office! This is great news for the Emory & Henry community, Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.

“An extension of the Emory & Henry ROTC program means that Southwest Virginia students looking to advance their education and military interests may do so at a popular local institution, Emory & Henry University.

“I will continue to support Southwest Virginia communities and their access to local ROTC programs.”

BACKGROUND

A letter from the lawmakers to the U.S. Army Cadet Command Office can be viewed here.

Emory & Henry University is one of the invited groups to Congressman Griffith’s annual Service Academy Days, which provides Ninth District residents with information about military service opportunities.