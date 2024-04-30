Griffith: Grant awarded to Free Clinic of NRV

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded $1,095,626 to the Free Clinic of the New River Valley. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The Free Clinic of the New River Valley provides critical access to health services, with locations in Giles County, Montgomery County and Pulaski County.”

“I praise this HHS grant for $1,095,626 to promote proper medical care for communities in the New River Valley.”