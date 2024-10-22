James Isaac Hodge, age 85 of Roanoke passed away Sunday October 20, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born October 4,1939 in Virginia, he was the son of the late James Washington Hodge and Myrtle Hazel Alderman Hodge.

James is survived by his

Children – James T. Hodge (Leasa) – Roanoke, Johnny Hodge (Robin) – Abingdon, Jeffrey Hodge – Pulaski, Theresa Hounshell (Wayne) – Bland, Jennifer Hodge – Dublin

Eight Grandchildren and Six Great Grandchildren

Sisters – Mary Dunbar, Alice Holston, Ann Hall, Kathy Dudley and Christine Taylor

Memorial services may be held at a later date. (The picture is of James and his dad)

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.