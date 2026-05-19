September 7, 1933 to May 16, 2026 (92 yrs.old)

James Roy Banks (Jim),Son of Sarah Allen Banks (Fulks) and Emmett Sparger Banks of Galax, VA.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife, Patricia Faye (Odom), of almost 60 years, on May 13, 2016. Pre-deceased by his daughter Elizabeth Helen (Coleman) on January 18, 2019. Jim is survived by his children: Phillip James (Jessica White), Sarah Louise Gifford (David), Edgar Emmett (Kimberly), Patrick Allen, Joseph Heath, and Emily Ruth Elliott (Timothy). Jim was blessed to have 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Jim graduated from Galax High School (1950 at the age of 15) and then continued his education at Danville Technical School. He enlisted in the Army at age 19. Served one year in Korea, was part of The Army Honor Guard. Jim earned several accommodations: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter Medal. These years were some of his fondest memories.

Jim worked part-time as a printer while he was in the Army. He was stationed in Washington DC at Fort Meyer for 18 months. Jim met the love of his life Patricia Faye. They married soon after he was discharged from the Army and started their family life in Lexington, VA. They moved to Nashville, TN where Jim enrolled in the Southern College of Printing using the G.I. Bill and learned typesetting and other business skills.

Jim loved to watch sports. He managed and coached several of his sons baseball teams and continued to be involved in Little League after his sons had moved on to school teams. Jim followed the Washinton DC teams: baseball and football, no matter what name they were called: Senators, Nationals, Redskins, Commanders. He also enjoyed country music and was proud of his daughter Beth’s Bluegrass singing. One of his favorite pastimes was yard sales, going to them or holding them. He opened the Trophy Shop in Galax, VA where he combined his printing skills with his love of buying, selling, and bargaining.

The Banks family is grateful for the care of Faye and Jim by Tina Brentwood of Galax. Phillip generously and kindly took our father into his home for the last three years of Jim’s life. We are eternally grateful for the loving care by Phillip and Jessica.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, May 28,2026 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Virginia.

To sign Jim’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the services for the family.