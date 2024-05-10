April 28, 1942

May 9, 2024

Janice Lee Shelburne Shirah, 82, of Radford, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 9, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband Gay Shirah; and her parents, Grover Lee and Gladys Kenley Shelburne.

Survivors left to cherish her sweet memory include her children and their spouses, Clifford Shirah (Donna), Randall Shirah, Rebecca Thompson (Mel), and Melissa Shirah; grandchildren, Lee Shirah (Katherine), Dustin Shirah, Mackenzie Hale (Chase), Holley Blackburn (Ben), Cade Shirah, and Wayne Lucado; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rudy Shelburne, and Don Shelburne (Shelia); sister, Joyce Reese (Dennis); special nephew, Derick Adkins; and numerous other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Laurel Hill Church of Christ in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. with Blake Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Church of Christ Cemetery in Radford.

The Shirah family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com