Joshua Adam Wyatt, age 45 of Draper passed away peacefully at his home on a beautiful Spring morning Thursday, April 25, 2024. Born November 27, 1978 in Asheboro, NC he was the son of Kenneth Allen Wyatt & Cassandra “Sandy” Adams Wyatt.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Martin Wyatt and Blanche Wray, his maternal grandmother; Thelma Adams and uncle, Leonard Adams along with many cousins and extended family.

Joshua was a kindhearted man that was full of love for everyone. He was happy to help anyone without judgment. He fed many, he welcomed people into his home to shower, sleep, or eat. Joshua was for the person who the world turned their back on. He was a loving man with the most forgiving heart. We knew Joshua as a loving son, father, brother and a friend.

He was full of the love of God. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. He is now resting in the Father’s arms.

Joshua is survived by

Sons – Joseph Wyatt, Adam Wyatt, Jr., and Cody Brown – Draper

Parents – Kenneth Allen & Cassandra “Sandy” Wyatt – Draper

Sister – Kelley Wyatt (James) Flinchum – Draper

Niece – Mackenie Flinchum

Nephew – Elijah Flinchum

Aunts & Uncles – Bee Gee Duncan, Ke via (James) Adams-Bush, Rhonda Adams, Mark Adams (Nora Saunders), Roger (Linda) Wyatt, Carol (John) Overby, Michael Wyatt

Other beloved cousins, family and friends

Memorial services will be held Sunday ,2:00 p.m., April 28, 2024 at the Draper Valley Pentecostal Church, Max Meadows.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.