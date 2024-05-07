Thelma Irene Thomas Lindamood of Max Meadows, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Frank A. Thomas and Ethel Martin Thomas. She was a member of the Fort Chiswell Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Mickey Lindamood, a son, Thomas Mickey Lindamood; and grandchildren, Amanda Lee Montgomery and Lee Blevins. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Ethel Irene and Larry Harrah of Wytheville; Helen Loretta and Terry Montgomery of Max Meadows; three sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas Randolph and Pat Lindamood of Pulaski, Gary Wayne and Rhonda Lindamood of Dublin, and Brooks Robert and Donna Lindamood of Sylvatus; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Fort Chiswell Methodist Church beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700