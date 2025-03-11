La Salle University Names Darris Nichols Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Nichols, the former Radford University coach, joins the Explorers as their 21st coach

Philadelphia, PA – La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., and Vice President of Athletics and Recreation and Director of Athletics Ashwin Puri announced the hiring of Darris Nichols as the school’s 21st head men’s basketball coach.

A press conference to introduce Nichols will be held on Monday, March 24, at 10 a.m., at John E. Glaser Arena.

Nichols most recently served as the head coach at Radford University, where he amassed two 20-win seasons in four years (68-63), including a 20-13 record during the 2024-25 season.

“Darris Nichols brings a winning pedigree and passion for his student-athletes,” Allen said. “We look forward to watching him recruit and develop the next generation of Explorers on the court, in the classroom, and in the community.”

In just his second season as a head coach in 2022-23, Nichols guided the Highlanders to a 21-15 overall record, including a 12-6 mark in Big South play. Radford earned a bid to the College Basketball Invitational and won multiple postseason contests in the same season for the first time in program history. Throughout his time at Radford, Nichols’ teams averaged over 15 wins per season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Darris and Courtnie to the Explorers’ family,” said Puri. “As we went through the process it was clear that Darris was the right leader for our program, and the right coach to build on the rich legacy of La Salle men’s basketball. Darris’ coaching philosophy is grounded in building team chemistry and supporting the development of student-athletes with an expectation of excellence on and off the court. It is no surprise his coaching philosophy matches his former playing style, one anchored in toughness and tenacity. It’s a brand of basketball that will be an exciting new chapter for the Explorer community and Philadelphia.”

Nichols’ coaching experience includes stints as an assistant coach at Florida, Louisiana Tech, Wofford, and Northern Kentucky. A member of ESPN.com’s prestigious 40 Under 40 list in the summer of 2020 as one of the most influential people in the game of college men’s basketball, Nichols helped coach the Florida Gators to a 123-75 record that included four straight 20-win seasons. Nichols and the Gators also tallied four straight NCAA Tournament bids. At Florida, Nichols coached eight future NBA players in Dorian Finney-Smith, Devin Robinson, Chris Chiozza, Andrew Nembhard, Scottie Lewis, Tre’ Mann, Colin Castleton, and Keyontae Johnson.

“I would like to thank President Allen and Ash Puri for giving me this tremendous opportunity,” Nichols said. “My family and I are excited to move to Philadelphia and continue to build on the recent success at La Salle. I’m excited to get to work with the Athletics staff, administration, and student-athletes, and I promise that I will do everything I can to make our students, alumni, and fans proud of their Explorers on and off the court.”

Nichols shined as a student-athlete in the Big East as a four-year standout at West Virginia. He helped the Mountaineers to a 26-11 record and a to the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16 as a senior. He scored 993 career points and dished out 399 assists while shooting .375 from 3-point range. He averaged 10.7 points per game as well as 3.2 assists per game as a senior on the way to WVU’s Sweet 16 run. He was also a member of the 2007 NIT Championship, 2006 Sweet 16 and 2005 Elite Eight teams, and finished his collegiate career as a top five most winningest player in Mountaineer history.

Nichols was also twice a recipient of the Big East Academic All-Star and Sportsmanship Award and earned the 2008 Fred Schaus Captain Award for WVU intercollegiate athletics.

After graduation, he played professionally overseas with Atomeromu SE Paks of the Hungarian League’s A Division.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT DARRIS NICHOLS:

“I have known Darris since freshman year of college … The same leadership qualities he possessed as a point guard leading our team, he has been able translate into coaching. His ability to build relationship with players, communicate a vision and a standard of an organization, is something I learned from him even as a teammate.”

Joe Mazzulla – Head Coach, Boston Celtics

“Darris Nichols is one of the most well-rounded, talented coaches that I have been around. He has a deep understanding of basketball and is an authentic relationship builder. I am incredibly excited to watch La Salle compete for A-10 championships.”

Dusty May – Head Men’s Basketball Coach – Michigan

“Darris is wise beyond his years. His old school values complimented by his interrelational skills make him special. He’s also had success on every step of his journey. La Salle is hiring a winner!”

Mike White – Head Men’s Basketball Coach – Georgia

“Darris Nichols is the perfect combination of a contemporary and new age leader, while in the same breath, he upholds yesteryear values and integrity, if not, exemplary character! La Salle has clearly hit a home run with the Coach Nichols hire!”

Kevin White – Former Director of Athletics – Duke

“La Salle University is getting a wonderful person and an outstanding basketball coach to lead their program. We are sad to see Darris leave his hometown of Radford, VA but we will be pulling for him in his new position and expect him to have tremendous success. He did a fantastic job for the Highlanders.”

Robert Lineburg, Director of Athletics, Radford